Who qualifies for first GOP Presidential Debate

On Wednesday, Aug. 23, the Republican Party will hold its first primary debate. Fox News will host the meeting. The debate will be broadcast on the Fox News Channel and streamed at FOXNews.com.

Not all Republican candidates will take the stage. The Republican National Committee requires that candidates receive donations from 40,000 supporters and poll above 1% in three national polls or two national polls and a state poll to qualify.

While only a handful of the candidates currently qualify, they have until Aug. 21 to meet the requirements.

Debaters as they currently stand

Donald Trump

45th President of the U.S., Donald Trump officially declared his campaign on Nov. 15, 2022. He has revived his “Make America Great Again” slogan and is talking about popular Republican issues, such as rebuilding the economy, fair trade, securing the southern border and the war on crime.

According to AP News, it is unclear whether Trump will participate in the debate.

Ron DeSantis

Florida Governor Ron Desantis announced his presidential campaign on May 24. According to his website, he is passionate about many American issues, including, securing the southern border and lowering city crime rates.

Vivek Ramaswamy

Vivek Ramaswamy announced his presidential campaign on Feb. 21. He is an entrepreneur, political commentator and best-selling author. His campaign centers on reviving the American identity. More information about his policies can be found on his website.

Tim Scott

Tim Scott, a senator from South Carolina, declared his intent to run for president on May 22. His website mentions his opinions on securing the southern border, freedom in education and increasing national security.

Nikki Haley

South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley shared her candidacy on Feb. 14. Former U.N. ambassador under the Trump administration, it comes as no surprise that Haley has centered her campaign on foreign policy, economic and immigration issues. More information about her campaign can be found on her website.

Chris Christie

A former governor of New Jersey, Chris Christie broadcast he was running for president on June 6. According to ballotpedia.org, Christ Christie’s campaign centers on criticism of former president Donald Trump.

The first primary debate for the Republican Party is Aug. 23. Photo credit: Isabelle Justice.

Doug Burgum

Doug Burgum announced his candidacy on June 7. Currently, he is serving as the governor of North Dakota. According to his website, Burgum’s top priorities include the economy, energy and national security.

Mike Pence

Mike Pence, former U.S. vice president under the Trump administration, shared his intent to run for president on June 7. The central theme of his candidacy is his Christianity. He believes in border security; he’s pro-life; and he wants to reduce fiscal spending.

Other GOP candidates

Asa Hutchinson

Asa Hutchinson announced his candidacy on April 2. He has formerly served as the governor of Arkansas. Hutchinson’s priorities include increasing border security, supporting law enforcement and reducing government spending. More information about his politics can be found on his website.

Will Hurd

Will Hurd, a former Texas U.S. representative, declared his intent to run for president on June 22. Hurd believes that Americans, Republican and Democrat, have more in common than not; he believes that the American people should leave the past behind and look to the future.

Larry Elder

Larry Elder, best-selling author and talk radio host, announced his campaign on April 20. His website details his thoughts on issues like crime, school choice, racial harmony, inflation and economic growth.

Corey Stapleton

Corey Stapelton announced his candidacy on Nov. 11, 2022. Previously, he served as Montana’s secretary of state and as a member of Montana’s senate. He believes that the U.S. needs a smaller government and greater freedoms.

Francis Suarez

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez broadcast his decision to run for president on June 15. Suarez believes in financial responsibility and good education. More information about his campaign can be found on Facebook.