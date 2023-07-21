What’s happening for Pioneer Day this year?

July 24 is Pioneer Day, which commemorates pioneers — specifically the Latter-day Saints who traveled to Utah and the surrounding areas.

Idaho’s history is rich with stories of pioneers, many of whom belonged to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. As such, many Idahoans celebrate Pioneer Day each summer.

St. Anthony hosts several days’ worth of activities around the 24th. This year’s theme is “The Thrill of Hope.” Here’s the schedule of events:

Parade

At 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 22, the parade will start at South Fremont High School and head south on Bridge Street. It will go around Horsey Park, past the courthouse and back to the high school.

Rodeo

On both July 21 and 22, the Pioneer Days Rodeo will take place at the Fremont County Fairgrounds. Calf riding begins at 7 p.m. and grand entry starts at 7:30 p.m. both days.

Tickets are available at the door for $10. Children under 7 get in free.

Car Show

Clyde Keefer Memorial Park will host the annual car show, beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, July 22. For more information, visit the car show website.

5k Fun Run

Registration for the 5k Fun Run on Saturday, July 22 opens at 6 a.m., with races beginning at 7 a.m. The race will both start and end at the St. Anthony Stake Center.

For details on the race route, visit the Fun Run website.

Play

The Wizard of Oz performances have been going on at South Fremont High School since July 17 and will continue until July 22. Performances start at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., although there will be no evening performance on Saturday.

Bake Sale

Baked goods will be for sale at the St. Anthony City Building on Bridge Street Saturday, July 22, beginning at 7:30 a.m.

For additional details on all St. Anthony Pioneer Day events, visit the Fremont County Pioneer Day website.