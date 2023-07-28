What to expect at Lori Vallow’s sentencing Monday

Lori Vallow Daybell, convicted in May for the murder of her children and her husband’s previous wife, will be sentenced on Monday, July 31 at the Fremont County Courthouse.

Vallow Daybell and her husband, Chad Daybell, were charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of her children, Joshua J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan, and Daybell’s first wife, Tammy.

While Chad Daybell’s trial will occur next April, Vallow Daybell was tried in April and convicted on May 12 – less than a day after the jury began deliberating.

The hearing will begin at 9 a.m. and is not expected to last longer than a day.

Seating to the public is limited as most of it is reserved for law enforcement, family members of the victims and court personnel. The remaining seats are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. East Idaho News will broadcast the sentencing live on their website, Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The prosecution and defense will offer sentence recommendations. Kay Woodcock, who is Joshua J. Vallow’s grandmother, Samantha Gwilliam, Tammy Daybell’s sister, and Vicki Hoban, Tammy Daybell’s aunt, are expected to give victim impact statements. Other victims may speak or submit letters to presiding Judge Steven Boyce.

Vallow Daybell may also give a statement.

It is predicted that Vallow Daybell can be sentenced 10 years to life in prison, according to Idaho law. Due to missed discovery deadlines by the state, Judge Boyce removed the death penalty as a sentencing option in March.