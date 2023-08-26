What is the second to last summer devotional about?

The University Communication Strategy Coordinator, Ben Yates, will share the second to last summer devotional Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. in the Gordon B. Hinkley Building Chapel.

Yates will share a spiritual message about finding your life path by having an eternal perspective.

Born and raised in Arizona, Yates served a mission in Japan before attending BYU-Idaho. He met his wife, Cyndel, shortly after arriving in Rexburg.

While attending school, Yates worked as a student employee in University Relations. Before graduation, Yates was promoted. Since then he has held several different positions with the university.

His devotional can be viewed online next Tuesday.