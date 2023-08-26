HomeBYU-IdahoDevo and ForumsWhat is the second to last summer devotional about?
Devo and Forums

What is the second to last summer devotional about?

BYU-Idaho only has two more devotionals this summer.

By Isabelle Justice
0
36
Ben Yates was born and raised in Arizona, and served his mission in Japan. Image credit: BYU-Idaho.
Ben Yates was born and raised in Arizona, and served his mission in Japan. Image credit: BYU-Idaho.

The University Communication Strategy Coordinator, Ben Yates, will share the second to last summer devotional Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. in the Gordon B. Hinkley Building Chapel.

Yates will share a spiritual message about finding your life path by having an eternal perspective.

Born and raised in Arizona, Yates served a mission in Japan before attending BYU-Idaho. He met his wife, Cyndel, shortly after arriving in Rexburg.

While attending school, Yates worked as a student employee in University Relations. Before graduation, Yates was promoted. Since then he has held several different positions with the university.

His devotional can be viewed online next Tuesday.

Previous article
Third clue announced for Southeastern Idaho treasure hunt
Isabelle Justice
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv