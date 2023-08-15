Wendy’s to host grand opening

The Northern Rexburg Wendy’s, at 240 East Moody Road, will host its grand opening Wednesday. At 9:30 a.m., the Rexburg Chamber of Commerce will perform a ribbon cutting for the new business.

The diner will offer free French toast sticks and drinks for those participating in the event.

In 2021, the Northern Rexburg Wendy’s located at 545 North 2nd East, where the Pick Me Up soda shop now sits, closed down to relocate.

According to East Idaho News, the new shop will include the latest modern Wendy’s designs, including kiosks, private booths, a Wi-Fi bar and a touch screen fountain drink dispenser. It will also feature a dual-lane drive-thru.