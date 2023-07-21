Want to play pro baseball? PBL tryouts open this month

Ten baseball players will realize their dreams of playing pro ball following the Pioneer Baseball League’s mid-season tryout camp.

The camp will take place July 28 and 29 at Future Legends Complex in Windsor, Colorado. Registration, available online, costs $350. Players must bring their own equipment, but the league will provide shirts for all participants. Transportation from the Denver International Airport to the hotel will be available.

PBL tryout camps host scouts not only from all 10 teams in the league, but also from various other pro leagues, including the MLB.

Following the camp, the league will host a draft, at which point 10 amateur baseball players become professionals.

According to the PBL website, “during the tryout camp, prospects will undergo pro-style workouts during which scouts will evaluate athletic ability as well as batting, pitching, and fielding skills. These evaluations will include extended infield/outfield sessions, bullpens for pitchers, batting practice sessions, and multiple live scrimmages.”

Participants must be at least 18 years of age in order to participate. Those who still have NCAA eligibility should check with their schools before signing up.

The PBL will collect analytics through TrackMan and BaseballCloud. All participants will be able to take their data with them for future tryouts with other leagues.

🚨🚨NINE DAYS UNTIL OUR MID-SEASON TRYOUT CAMP🚨🚨 Bryce Donovan (@bushleaguebryce) attended our Spring Tryout Camp this past April, where he was signed by the @Mustangs. He tells you why you should sign up for our mid-season camp NOW!https://t.co/IszaSnccyb pic.twitter.com/rrzNvkB901 — Pioneer Baseball League (@PBL1939) July 19, 2023

The PBL is an MLB partner league, meaning that MLB teams can buy players from PBL teams. MLB teams and their minor-league affiliates frequently scout the PBL for talent.

Southeastern Idaho is home to the PBL’s Idaho Falls Chukars, who currently sit at 10th place in the league with 16 wins and 35 losses. The Chukars selected Jacob Bogacz with the fifth-overall pick in the PBL’s spring tryout in April.