VIDEO: 23,000 ducks race Snake River

Ever wonder what it looks like to dump 23,000 rubber ducks into a river?

The ducks put their blood, sweat and paint into the 32nd Annual Great Snake River Greenbelt Duck Race Saturday afternoon, competing to win various prizes for their owners.

The grand prize was a brand-new Kia Seltos. Next was a 2023 Suzuki King Quad four-wheeler, followed by a pair of 14kt earrings. Eight more local businesses donated prizes worth $1,000 or more for the rest of the winners.

A number of vendors sold food and trinkets. Proceeds go to the improvement of the Idaho Falls River Walk, specifically the Greenbelt trail.

See the Scroll Instagram page for a video of the duck race.

For more information on the race, including a list of prizes, visit the organization’s website.