Upcoming: Impressionism student fashion show

On Saturday, July 15 at 6 p.m., the BYU-Idaho amphitheater will host the student fashion show. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased online or at the door. There’s a limited amount of tickets, and they’ve sold out in the past.

A flier for the Impressionism fashion show, coming to BYU-I. Image courtesy of BYU-Idaho Apparel Design.

Join the crowd to view the final projects of apparel design students. Arrive early to partake of refreshments prepared by students in the Quantity Foods Production/Services class.

Rebekah Luce, along with many others, prepares to showcase the different faucets of fashion through design, management, pattern work and construction.

“It’s really what we work toward all semester applying what we’ve learned so far,” Luce said.

Seating opens at 5:15 p.m. Limited chair seating is available at the event and all are welcome to bring blankets and get comfortable in the lawn seating.