Trial for man accused of killing Rexburg resident to be held in August

A Jefferson County man who allegedly shot and killed a man and stabbed his wife will go on trial in August.

East Idaho News reported Thursday that Pierre Lake’s murder trial, set to begin this month, was delayed until Aug. 14 after his defense team received new discovery items in June.

Lake, 19, is charged withfirst-degree murder in the death of Rexburg resident Ralph Brian, 65, and attempted murder for attacking Karen Brian, his wife.

In September 2021, Lake reportedly told his brother that he was going “to go ‘cap’ somebody” before he allegedly went to the Brians’ mobile home in Rexburg and shot Ralph Brian point blank with Brian’s own revolver after stabbing Karen Brian multiple times.

Police arrested Lake the next day.

Ralph Brian died from his injuries about two months later.

Lake’s attorney, Jim Archibald, motioned for a delay in Lake’s trial after he said he received 3,753 pages of medical reports in May along with 149 jail video visits and 96 recorded phone calls in June.

Lake faces up to life in prison if convicted.