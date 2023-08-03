Tips to prevent a bear attack

On Monday, a Teton Valley resident was attacked at his home by a female black bear with a cub as he opened his garage door.

The unnamed man survived but was left with injuries. Authorities located the bear and its cub and lethally removed them for public safety.

According to Idaho Fish and Game, most bear encounters are linked to careless handling of food and garbage. Bears can smell food up to five miles away.

Here are tips from Fish and Game to help avoid a bear attack while camping or at home.

Camp

— Store all food, garbage and scented products like toothpaste, lotions and bug spray inside vehicles or campers.

If storage in those locations is not possible, hang these items from a tree that is10 to 15 feet above the ground, four feet away from the trunk of the tree and at least 100 yards away from camp. Bear-resistant food canisters are also a good option.

— Never cook in or near a tent and don’t keep scented products inside a tent.

— Don’t bury food scraps or leave anything tasty on the ground or in the fire pit (including cooking grease).

— Grillsand other cooking gear should be stored inside a vehicle or a bear-resistant container.

— Never leave food inside a cooler.

— Store pet food in a vehicle or ina bear-resistant container.

Home

— Keep garbage in a closed building or in bear-resistant containers.

— Empty and remove bird feeders during summer months.

— Clean up around fruit trees. Remove fruit that has fallen to the ground.

— Don’t leave pet food or food scraps outside your home.

— Store horse and livestock grains inside closed barns.

— Keep grills stored inside closed buildings.

Bears become more comfortable venturing into towns and campgrounds as their desire for calories overtakes their natural fear of people, cars and dogs. While noise such as yelling, waving and banging on pots and pans can generally help keep a bear away, IdahoFish and Game is forced to lethally remove animals that no longer react to that sort of behavior.