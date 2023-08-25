Third clue announced for Southeastern Idaho treasure hunt

On Thursday, Sponsor Sayer Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram posted the third clue for the Anderson Hicks Group Southeastern Idaho Treasure Hunt.

The third clue references greenery. Image credit: Anderson Hicks Group.

The hunt for the $5,000 began on Aug. 4 with a riddle. Every week since then, a sponsor has posted a clue on Instagram.

The first clue mentions a dusty trail. The second talks about patterns in the dirt. This week’s clue references greenery.

The Anderson Hicks Group released two additional hints:

— “They’re” in the line, “better move swiftly in case they’re on your tail” from the original riddle refers to three different types of groups.

— The line, “welcoming new life with every day that passes” means that every day the plants around the trail grow.