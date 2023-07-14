The Spirit of Wicks: Scents of belonging

Starting from the ground up, The Spirit of Wicks has flourished from a college class to a full operational business.

The local business that can be spotted at the farmers market originated from BYU-Idaho’s campus. 19 students who are avid about learning the ins and outs of running a business were guided by one faculty mentor with extensive experience in the business world to pursue opportunities as they started on the journey of building a company from the ground up.

Seasonal soy candles. Photo credit: Karina Nordwald, Spirit of Wicks.

” I felt like IBC was a really beneficial experience for learning about the operations of a business and I wanted to extend that experience and learn more. I’ve always been drawn to entrepreneurship but felt that even with the courses surrounding the topic on campus I was left without a lot of crucial knowledge on how to actually go about it. With The Spirit of Wicks I was given a very safe way to just jump in with both feet,” said, Dominick Young, the owner of Spirit of Wicks.

The Spirit of Wicks produces organic, homemade soy candles. The owners’ objective when creating their product was to become a light and build a community through a “scents” of belonging.

Since the company’s establishment in 2021, one of the original students involved in creating the business has claimed ownership completely.

To see the company’s products, visit the website. Featured items include the zodiac line, the spooky season line and the Christmas special line. Prices start at $9.95.

“I live for these candles,” said Annika Smitherz, a frequent customer of The Spirit of Wicks.

The company recently released an Instagram video detailing the candle-making process. Customers can also schedule candle-making parties by messaging The Spirit of Wicks on Instagram.