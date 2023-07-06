Summer of heroes: Ronald McDonald House Charities hosts movie series

This summer season, Ronald McDonald House Charities is hosting multiple fundraising events at Melaleuca Field in Idaho Falls to raise awareness and funds.

Captain America appears at the Ronald McDonald House Charities movie night. Photo credit: Hannah Daley.

The summer of movies kicked off with its first event on June 24 at Melaleuca Field with a $5 entrance fee for adults and $2 for children. All proceeds throughout the summer go to Ronald McDonald House Charities. At the movie event, families could enjoy free activities, such as a scavenger hunt with raffle prizes, an obstacle course, a costume parade and a screening of The Avengers at dusk.

On Saturday, July 15, Ronald McDonald House Charities will play ﻿Star Wars: The Force Awakens﻿. On Saturday, August 12, they’ll show ﻿Top Gun: Maverick﻿.

For a more information on the movie nights, visit the organization’s website.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho is a known non-profit, with a secure mission to support families of ill or injured children by keeping them close together in times of medical need.

In September 2019, a family room located at the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center opened up. It gives families a place to stay overnight to relax and ease the burden of travel and the long days spent at the hospital.

Last year, it was reported that the Family Room at EIRMC supported over 800 families and had over 4,500 visits. In addition, there is a 47-room Ronald McDonald House in Boise that serves Eastern Idaho families who travel to Boise for their children’s medical care.

Lori Priest, director of events for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southeastern Idaho. Photo credit: Hannah Daley.

Lori Priest, the director of the community engagement for Southeastern Idaho’s Ronald McDonald House Charities expressed her compassion towards the families.

“The parents never have to leave the hospital,” Priest said. “They can come down every day and get meals, shower and do laundry. It is definitely a home away from home.”

Ronald McDonald House Charities aims to create awareness to better support families in trying times by hosting fundraising events that engage both children and adults. This initiative not only provides support to those in need, but it fosters a sense of excitement in the community and togetherness among families.

Families enjoy an obstacle course before the movie. Photo credit: Hannah Daley.

To make a donation, volunteer or learn more, visit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho website.