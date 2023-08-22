Students can be strong in broken places

BYU-Idaho’s Online Learning instructor manager, Heather Carter, gave a devotional Tuesday afternoon. She spoke on how to make weak things strong.

Carter identified this process in three steps: develop a personal relationship with Jesus Christ, return to the Spirit frequently and let go of the need for control by trusting God.

Carter explained that relationships with the Savior are personal. One way she stays close to Him is by counting her blessings and reading the scriptures.

“As a college student in my 20s, I felt out of place,” Carter said. “During those times of loneliness and confusion, a scripture in Isaiah gave me great comfort, and I would return to it again and again.”

Isaiah 42:16 reads, “And I will bring the blind by a way that they knew not; I will lead them in paths that they have not known: I will make darkness light before them, and crooked things straight. These things will I do unto them, and not forsake them.”

Carter explained that one spiritual experience won’t be enough — we must always return to God.

“If I knew in my 20s what I know about my life now, I would say something similar to what Elder Holland once imagined calling out to his younger, discouraged self, ‘There is help and happiness ahead — a lot of it — 30 years of it now, and still counting,'” Carter said.

Carter explained that amid the brokenness of life, her personal relationship with the Savior gives her hope and strength.

“I know (the Lord) loves each one of you and desires to have a personal relationship with you,” Carter said. “May we each seek after Him, that we may come to know Him as He knows us.”

