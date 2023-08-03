Special issue of the Friend magazine teaches about baptism

The Friend, a magazine published by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, shared their August 2023 issue called Baptism and Confirmation which focuses on helping children understand the importance of baptism and confirmation.

“In each section you’ll find stories, activities, and learning resources that can help children … comprehend the covenants they make with Heavenly Father and begin their journey from the font as members of Jesus Christ’s Church,” said the Friend in an Instagram post.

The Primary General Presidency worked with the Friend staff to create this special issue. Image credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary General Presidency, shared on Instagram that the presidency and the Friend staff worked together to create this issue. It is divided into four sections: Following Jesus Christ by Being Baptized, Confirmation and the Gift of the Holy Ghost, Belonging to Jesus Christ’s Church and Following Jesus Every Day.

“We are so very proud of each of you,” said the First Presidency in the issue’s introductory letter. “We know that Heavenly Father is watching over you. He loves you very much, and so do we.”

Baptism and Confirmation, and other Church magazines, are available online.