Sister Patricia Holland dies at age 81

Sister Patricia Holland, wife of Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, passed away Thursday after a brief hospitalization. She was 81 years old.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints published a press release Thursday afternoon breaking the news and commemorating Sister Holland’s life.

Sister Holland spent two years, from 1984 to 1986, as the first counsellor in the Young Women General Presidency under President Ardeth G. Kapp. She also accompanied Elder Holland all over the world as his speaking companion for nearly 30 years.

According to the Church press release, Sister Holland often focused her remarks on strengthening the women of the Church.

“If your role or assignment is a supportive one — and many of us will often have that role — we must study and prepare ourselves enough to clearly state to the world that we are not apologizing for strengthening the home, but are rather pursuing our highest priorities, personally, socially and theologically,” Sister Holland said. “We will be noticed. We should be a light on a hill … to clearly teach the truth about our priorities and privileges as women in the Church.”

One woman whose life has been impacted by Sister Holland is Jessica Ambrose Prabhudas, a student at BYU-Idaho. Upon hearing the news of Sister Holland’s passing, Prabhudas made a Facebook post to honor her.

Sister Patricia Holland with Jessica Ambrose Prabhudas and her brother, Jason Ambrose, among others. Photo courtesy of Jessica Ambrose Prabhudas.

“One of the beautiful souls I had the opportunity to hang out with!” Prabhudas said in the post. “She (radiates) light and warmth! She pours her love to everyone she meets! You were my favorite! 🤍”

When Prabhudas was 14 years old, Sister Holland visited her family in their home in New Delhi, India. Prabhudas has looked up to Sister Holland ever since.

Sister Holland was also an award-winning author. She published several books, including A Quiet Heart, and Strength and Stillness: A Message for Women and On Earth As It Is In Heaven and To Mothers: Carrying the Torch of Faith and Family.

Elder Holland has high praise for his wife, with whom he celebrated his 60th wedding anniversary in June.

“Her faith has always been as pure and powerful and strong as any person I have ever known,” Elder Holland said. “She’s a very charitable person. She has given and given and given of her time and of her love all of her life.”

Sister Holland spoke at a worldwide devotional in January, during which she admonished young adults to slow down and have faith.

Sister Patricia Holland speaking at a worldwide devotional for young adults on January 8, 2023. Photo courtesy of Church Newsroom.

“You can’t get these blessings by chasing them,” Sister Holland said. “Please stop running to the point of exhaustion. Be quiet. Be still. Simplify. Be meek and lowly of heart and pray. I testify that miracles will come when we slow down, when we calm down and when we kneel down. All that the Father has can one day be yours. What a truly hopeful way to face your future.”

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.