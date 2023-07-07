Shakespeare in the Park: ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’

Travel back to Ancient Greece through Rexburg Community Theatre’s upcoming production, A Midsummer Night’s Dream. This is part of the theatre’s collection of “Shakespeare in the Park.”

“Shakespeare in the Park” will take place at the Beehive Pavilion, located in Porter Park, on July 6, 7, 8 and 10. The production will begin at 7 p.m. and will have a pre-show performance at 6:30 p.m. A Midsummer Night’s Dream is a free event courtesy of the theater.

The play, written in the late 1500s by William Shakespeare﻿﻿, is a comedy centered on the marriage between Theseus and Hippolyta, and includes several subplots along the way, including conflict among four Athenian lovers.

Rexburg Community Theatre encourages attendees to bring their own﻿chairs or picnic blankets to sit on.

“I don’t know if I should laugh or cry when I listen to Shakespeare,” said Scot Erickson, a junior studying wildlife biology at BYU-Idaho. “I’m excited to see what the theater has prepared.”

For more information, visit Rexburg Community Theatre’s Instagram and website.