Senior Showcase unveils student-made video game

Caden Dawson, a senior studying communication at BYU-Idaho and one of the many participants in the senior showcase, unveiled a video game for his senior project.

The game is called Hero’s Caddle. One plays as the hero’s helper, and it is the helper’s job to properly equip the hero with the right tools and keep the hero alive to finish the quest.

People looking at different tables at the showcase. Photo credit: Skyler-Bailey Manapat.

He made the game from scratch using Unity. He had tried video game programming before and fell in love with it. He loved the problem solving and the creativity associated with it.

Dawson is currently working as a designer and has started his own branding agency. He aspires to be a video game designer for his own brand.

“Do something that you love because a senior project is supposed to represent you,” Dawson said. “And if you’re not happy with your career, you can still find joy in it some way.”