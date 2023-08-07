Rubber ducks race the Snake River

On Saturday, thousands of rubber ducks will fall from the sky at the 32nd-annual Great Snake River Greenbelt Duck Race in Idaho Falls.

The event is one of many fundraisers for the Rotary Club. Participants can adopt a rubber duck for $5. The ducks will be released into the Snake River from a storage container, held up by a crane. The owners of the first rubber ducks that cross across the finish line will win prizes.

Last year’s prizes included a Jeep, a 4-wheeler, 14-karat diamond earrings, original watercolor paintings and other prizes, each worth $1,000 or more.

East Idaho News posted a video in 2020 showing the ducks falling into the river.

There will be a pre-race event Friday from 6-8 p.m. at Stone’s Kia. It will include a classic car cruise, a poker game, live music and free hamburgers.

Admission to the event is free and festivities begin at 10 a.m. Photo credit: Great Snake River Idaho Falls Duck Race, Facebook, August 2022.

Saturday’s festivities will start at 10 a.m. and will include a boat race, a strongman competition, a car show, a kids’ sailboat building activity, a ping-pong ball drop, a fire department equipment display and various food vendors.

Admission to all events is free.

According to the Great Snake River Greenbelt Duck Race website, the event has raised more than $6 million over 31 years. The funds support the improvement of the Idaho Falls River Walk, specifically Greenbelt Trail and Heritage Park.

For more information, or to adopt a duck, visit the race website.