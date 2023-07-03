Rexburg to celebrate Fourth of July with summer activities

Wondering what to do this Fourth of July in Rexburg? The City of Rexburg has many activities throughout the day to entertain individuals and help them develop stronger patriotic feelings.

The day will start with a party at Porter Park from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be performances by various local artists. Local vendors will sell crafts and food, such as hamburgers, hotdogs and popsicles.

At 9:30 a.m. a flag-raising ceremony will begin at the Madison County courthouse.

Rexburg will host various Independence Day events on July 4. Photo credit: Frank McKenna, Unsplash.

The Main Street Mile run will start at 9:45 a.m. at the southeastern corner of Smith Park with the finish line at the intersection of South 2nd West and West 2nd South, the corner of Porter Park and Deseret Book. Check-in will take place at the Mountain America Credit Union parking lot, 18 N 2nd E.

The Main Street Mile run will start at 9:45 a.m. Photo credit: Frank McKenna, Unsplash.

The Rexburg Independence Day Parade will begin at 10 a.m. at the corner of Madison Avenue and 1st North and will end at the roundabout on 4th South and 2nd West. Parking will be available at Super 8 and the red church house. Parking will not be permitted on the east side of Porter Park since it will be part of the route. Bathrooms will be available at Porter Park, the courthouse and the district office. If unable to attend the parade, individuals can watch it on the City of Rexburg Facebook page.

Fireworks will set off at dusk from three different locations to maximize everyone’s chance of seeing them. In Idaho Falls around 10 p.m., the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration will hold the biggest firework display west of the Mississippi.

“My family will participate in a drag race at our local church, a barbecue, a water balloon fight with our neighbors and we’ll watch the fireworks together,” said Kendra Mattingly, a Rexburg resident.