Prosecution will not seek death penalty in case against alleged Kellogg murderer

Shoshone County prosecutors announced Wednesday that they would not seek the death penalty in their case against a Kellogg man accused of killing a neighboring family of four.

Majorjon Kaylor, 31, was arrested and charged with four counts of first-degree murder on June 18 after he called and told police that he killed four of his neighbors: Kenneth R. Guardipee, 65, Kenna L. Guardipee, 41, Devin Smith, 18 and Aiken Smith, 16.

Days prior to the killings, Devin Smith reportedly performed nude acts through a window in front of Kaylor’s wife, Kaylie, and their daughter.

Police responded and investigated the incident, but on June 18 an argument ensued between Kaylor, his wife, Kaylie, and Smith’s mother and grandfather, Kenna Guardipee and Kenneth Guardipee.

Kaylor told police that he “snapped” when the Guardipees did not take his concerns over Smith seriously.

According to police, Kaylor proceeded to shoot and kill the two before he went into their apartment and shot and killed Devin and Aiken Smith. Police found Devin Smith on his knees with multiple gunshot wounds.

Kaylor’s wife told police that after her husband shot the Guardipees and before he entered their home, he told her “He did what he had to do and to tell their kids he protected them.”

Kellogg Police Chief Paul Twidt told the Associated Press that an officer submitted a report to the prosecutor’s office for misdemeanor indecent exposure charges the same day the Kaylors called about Devin Smith’s alleged acts.

“I stand by what my officer did, and he did everything he could at the time. Nobody could have foreseen anything like this,” Twidt said.

In Idaho, first-degree murder carries a minimum penalty of life in prison or death, if a prosecuting attorney files a written notice of intent to seek the death penalty.

Kaylor’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 3.