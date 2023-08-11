One of Southeastern Idaho’s largest free events returns to Rexburg

The Madison School District will host its 19th Annual Celebrate Youth event Tuesday, Aug. 15 at Porter Park.

A back-to-school party for all ages, the event will run from 2-7 p.m. and will include:

—10 or more inflatable toys.

— Balloon animals.

— Face painting.

— Free Creamies, popcorn, otter pops and water.

— Free carousel rides.

— Climbing wall.

— Mechanical bull.

— Train rides.

— Vendors.

— Over 50 raffles with 10 extra grand prize raffles.

Celebrate Youth is one of the largest free events in Southeastern Idaho and is meant to celebrate the beginning of the new school year, unite the community and connect people to local resources.

In addition to normal Celebrate Youth parking, the Idaho Transportation Department will provide rides to and from Porter Park with buses at both Madison Middle School and Madison Junior High School.

People who wish to volunteer can sign up here.

