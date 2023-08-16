New Wendy’s opens its doors

The new Rexburg Wendy’s opened its doors Wednesday. Now, fans of the franchise can enjoy the pretzel bacon pub cheeseburger, chocolate frosty and large fry on their way to Yellowstone.

The grand opening and Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting occurred Wednesday morning. Over 100 people attended the event.

Robert Pincock, co-owner of the Classic Foods franchise; Braedon Ricks, the marketing executive; Todd Ricks, the director of operations; and Sherwood Ricks spoke at the event.

In a BYU-Idaho Radio interview, Braeden Ricks said that the North Rexburg Wendy’s location has been in the works since 2020. Obstacles like COVID-19 lengthened the progress of the project, but the franchise is excited to open its newest location.

The restaurant is looking for new crew members. Anyone interested in joining the team can text “WEN 141” to 25000 to start their application process.

See the Scroll Instagram page for a video of the grand opening.

The South Rexburg Wendy’s will be closed over the next two weeks for remodeling.