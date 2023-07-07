New Art Exhibit opens in Temple Square

On Wednesday, June 6, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opened a new exhibition in remembrance of Minerva Teichert, a Latter-day Saint artist. The name of this exhibition is With This Covenant in My Heart: The Art and Faith of Minerva Teichert.

“The exhibit includes interactive audio kiosks that feature Teichert talking about different parts of her life and her children talking about what it was like having a mother who was an artist, said a Church press release. “Visitors can also re-create what Teichert saw from her small ranch house. And children can collect cards along the way that explain each painting and suggest activities to explore while looking at the artwork.”

Minerva Teichert. Photo courtesy of Church Newsroom.

Minerva Teichert was born in Ogden, Utah in 1888. At a young age, she lived in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where she started drawing horses on her family’s farm. Most of her education was taught at home until she reached college. According to UtahWomensHistory.org, she attended Chicago and New York City art colleges.

According to an article by BYU Studies, “One of her New York teachers, Robert Henri, challenged her to paint the Mormon story she felt so keenly. This she did, working at night after her family went to sleep and creating time during her crowded days. Many of her works were displayed in LDS chapels and tabernacles, public schools, and Brigham Young University.”

In addition to the influence of her art professor, Teichert made a promise to God that she would finish her church paintings if he’d spare her life after falling ill during the influenza pandemic.

One of Teichert’s paintings on the restoration of the priesthood was almost completely lost in the 2010 Provo, Utah tabernacle fire. They were only able to recover a small portion of the painting, but it will be displayed in the exhibition.

Minerva Teichert’s painting that was almost completely destroyed in the Provo tabernacle fire. Photo courtesy of Church Newsroom.

The exhibit runs from July 6, 2023 to August 3, 2024. Entry to the exhibit is free.