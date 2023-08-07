Musician and librarian: Mat Miles speaks at devotional

On Tuesday, Mat Miles, the systems librarian at BYU-Idaho, will share the second devotional of the summer. Miles will speak about repentance, forgiveness and service, and why it is essential for our salvation.

According to his website, although Miles is a librarian during school hours, he has maintained an active music freelancing schedule and often works in Western Wyoming, Eastern Idaho, and Northern Utah.

Mat miles has an active musical freelancing career. Image credit: matmiles.com.

Miles co-founded the BYU-I Jazz Festival and has played in many music groups during his professional career. Videos and photos of his musical portfolio can be found on his website.

All devotionals this summer will be held at the Gordon B. Hinkley Chapel at 11:30 a.m. each Tuesday. Devotionals are live-streamed and can be viewed online.