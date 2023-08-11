Meet the democratic candidates running for president

There are three Democratic candidates vying to win the 2024 presidential election.

Joe Biden

President Joe Biden announced his intent to run for a second presidential term on April 25. He has announced that he will move forward with his current vice president, Kamala Harris.

President Biden has declared that he wants to finish the job he’s started. According to a Biden campaign ad, he values policies related to gun control, climate change, a minimum tax for billionaires, and more available childcare and elder care.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

A renowned author, environmentalist and lawyer, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. declared his presidential campaign on April 5. Kennedy comes from a political family — he is the nephew of President John F. Kennedy, the 35th President of the U.S., and the son of Robert F. Kennedy, attorney general to John F. Kennedy.

Kennedy outlines his key policy plans on his campaign website. He wants to reverse economic decline, increase government transparency and clean up America’s environment.

Marianne Williamson

Marianne Williamson, a bestselling author and the founder of Project Angel Food, a non-profit that delivers meals to sick homebound patients, broadcast her decision to run for president on Feb. 23.

According to her website, Williamson is passionate about animal protection, climate change and taking care of the next generation.

According to ballotpedia.org the Democrat Party will not hold any primary debates for the 2024 election. The party has not commented on why they’ve made this decision.