Madison County Fair comes to town

The Madison County Fair, located at the county fairgrounds in Rexburg, begins Wednesday. The fair will last until Saturday and will be open from 9 a.m. and to 9 p.m. each day.

Entry costs $2. Cash, card and Venmo are accepted. All Grandstand events will have their own ticket prices.

The fair will feature a collection of attractions, vendors and shows. A full list of events can be found on the fairgrounds’ website.

Bret Bagley, a Fair Board committee member and BYU-Idaho student studying political science, said that community members can expect lots of fun at this year’s event.

Wednesday will be dedicated to kid vendors from Madison County and will include a dog show, a hypnotist and other attractions. A schedule of the four-day fair can be found here.

New attractions include District 7 Highschool Rodeo & Hoggan Rodeo and Dig it Days, an event with trucks, tractors, fire trucks and police cars for kids to climb in.

The fair will host contests for pie eating, husband calling, hot dog eating and mullets. Attendees can also participate in talent shows for horticulture, fine arts, photography and home arts. The fair is still accepting volunteers and contributions for the contests and talent competitions.

“The fair and the rodeo wouldn’t happen without sponsors from the community that believe in what we’re doing and where we can go in the future,” Bagley said.

The Fair Board is looking for volunteer ticket takers and crowd ushers for the fair. More information about volunteer hours and expectations can be found on the fair’s website. Those interested in volunteering can email madisonfairgrounds@gmail.com.

While the fairgrounds in Rexburg have hosted Madison County’s celebrations for over 100 years, according to Bagley, the Fair Board is looking to expand or relocate due to the growth of the community.