Kirby Heyborne hosts July’s two-day Art Stroll

Ashlyn Norris
Kirby Heyborne hosts July's Art Stroll. Image courtesy of Rexburg Arts.
Kirby Heyborne, an actor known for his roles in The Best Two Years and The RM, is coming to collaborate with Rexburg Cultural Arts to host July’s two-day art stroll at the Romance Theater.

The event will start Friday, July 7 from 5 to 9 p.m. and will continue to Saturday, July 8 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Various events will be held all day long.

The activities to take place on Friday include an adaptive art show and a volunteer fair at the Romance Theater at 5 p.m., a free showing of The Sons of Provo at 6 p.m., and “KIRBYOKE,” a play off of karaoke, at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s activities will include:

— A showing of ﻿The RM ﻿at 10 a.m.

— A showing of ﻿The Singles Ward ﻿at noon

— A Q&A session with Heyborne at 2:30 p.m.

— A showing of ﻿The Best Two Years ﻿at 3 p.m.

— A live show by Heyborne at 7 p.m.

Friday’s activities will be free, whereas Saturday’s events require a ticket which can be purchased on Rexburg Cultural Arts website. Prices range from $5 to $30 depending on the access and number of events one will attend.

Unlike prior Art Strolls, there is only one featured guest — Kirby Heyborne. He plans to run the art show as a free movie marathon.

Kirby will also host KIRBYOKE — a play on karaoke where participants will get the opportunity to sing and have a good time with the actor himself. KIRBYOKE will be treated as a karaoke showcase where guests can audition online to get the chance to perform. Auditions can be submitted online through the Rexburg Cultural Arts website.

“It’s so cool that a local celebrity will be interacting with the community,” said Gavin Corbitt, a sophomore studying biology at BYU-Idaho. “Kirby’s movie The Best Two Years is one of my favorites!”

For more information, buying tickets, or submitting an audition for ‘KIRBYOKE’, visit Rexburg Cultural Arts Instagram or website.