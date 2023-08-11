Jay Leno brings laughter to Southeastern Idaho

Comedian Jay Leno is set to host an outdoor show in the Bingo Parking Lot of the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel Aug. 18.

Tickets to the show start at $36 and are available on Yapsody.

Leno is best known for his two decades as the host of The Tonight Show. He also hosts and produces Jay Leno’s Garage, a CNBC series that started as a YouTube channel. The show centers around Leno’s personal car collection, in addition to other people’s rare cars which are occasionally featured.

A new season of Jay Leno’s Garage will premiere Sept. 7 on CNBC. The show is affiliated with Leno’s line of vehicle cleaning supplies, which are available online and in select stores.

Leno’s career began at 19 at Lennie’s on the Turnpike, a defunct jazz club formerly located in Northern Massachusetts. Now, 54 years later, he performs about 100 shows per year across the U.S. and around the world.

Leno and his wife, Mavis, are also known for their philanthropy. They have donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to various charities over the years, including the Feminist Majority Foundation. They also sponsor several scholarships at McPherson College, a Christian school in Kansas.

For more information on Jay Leno’s performance in Fort Hall, visit the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel website.