Identity revealed of suspect in July 13 officer-involved Rexburg shooting

Rexburg Police identified Christopher Ross, 37, as the suspect injured and arrested in a July 13 officer-involved shooting.

According to a press release published on Monday, four Rexburg police officers were dispatched to the scene of a physical dispute between Ross and his wife at approximately 3:28 a.m. on July 13. Upon arriving at the residence on the 600 block of South 5th West minutes later, officers located Ross in the open garage, standing behind miscellaneous household items. The officers told Ross to exit the garage and show them his hands, which he refused to do before pointing an AR-15 style rifle at them. The officers responded by discharging their weapons, striking him.

Officers also recovered a pistol beside Ross at the scene.

The officers performed “life-saving care” and secured the scene before transporting him to the hospital, where he underwent surgery. Following his discharge, authorities booked him into the Madison County jail. Ross was charged with four counts of Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer and one count of Domestic Battery with Traumatic Injury.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation as part of the Critical Incident Task Force, an independent multi-agency body in Eastern Idaho used to impartially investigate uses of deadly force by officers.