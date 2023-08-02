Idaho Fish and Game stocks Upper Snake Region waters

Idaho Fish and Game released its August fish stocking schedule for the Upper Snake Region. They plan to release 17,500 trout in the following 20 locations. All trout are rainbow trout unless otherwise noted in the comments column.

Snake River Region August Fish Stocking Schedule. Image credit: Idaho Fish and Game Press Release.

The press release stated that stocking dates are tentative and dependent on water conditions, weather and staffing constraints. Idaho Fish and Game says that a good strategy to get more bites is to fish during cooler temperatures like in the early morning or late evening and at higher elevations.

Maps of Idaho fishing spots can be found on Idaho Fish and Game’s Fish Planner.