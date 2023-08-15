Idaho Falls art museum to open new exhibit

The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho is set to open Passages, a new exhibit featuring the works of Boise artist Richard A. Young. The exhibit will kick off with a free opening reception Thursday from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

According to a press release from The Art Museum, “Passages pairs strong imagery with antique printer’s plates to invoke moody works of art.” The name of the exhibit refers to the phases of life, including loss, recovery and instability.

Richard A. Young’s exhibit, “Passages,” will be on display at The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho starting Aug. 17. Photo courtesy of The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho.

Originally from Detroit, Michigan, Young got into art because of his father, who was a graphic designer for Ford Motor Company.

In his most recent exhibit, Young used a series of squares and rectangles to represent the hidden structure of life, which he says is a fragile yet vital part of life that is revealed when traumatic events occur.

Art was a primary outlet of expression for Young after he lost his wife, Cheryl Shurtleff-Young, to breast cancer in 2015. He has used a number of different art forms, including painting, photography and writing. He wrote an essay titled C&I, which chronicles his relationship with his wife, the struggles of battling cancer and the process of dealing with loss.

Young and his wife were both art professors at Boise State University. Since retiring, Young has focused on his art and has hosted a number of exhibitions at various art galleries around Idaho.

The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho, at 300 S. Capital Ave. in Idaho Falls, primarily focuses on the works of local artists. It’s currently closed in order to prepare for Young’s exhibit but will open for the opening reception Aug. 17.

The museum is generally open to the public Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for students and youth and $10 for families.

To learn more about Richard A. Young, his artwork and his journey, visit his portfolio website.

For more information on The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho, visit its website.