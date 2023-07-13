Hidden gem: BYU-I Math Study Center

For those who are embarking on a journey towards mathematical mastery, or for those simply trying to pass an intro math class, a smooth path lies ahead with dedicated support offered by BYU-Idaho’s Math Study Center.

Tucked away on the second floor of the David O. McKay Library lies a sanctuary positioned far to the right, where silence yields and voices are heard from students in need of academic support.

Students find comic relief in knowing they are not alone when it comes to needing math support. Photo credit: Lindsy Goodell.

The Math Study Center has two different parts. The first is a drop-in lab where students can stop by at any time between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. and find the table that corresponds with their math class. When one needs help, a simple raise of ahand brings assistance from a student employee who has taken the same math course in the past.

For online students, or for on-campus students who do not want to attend the Math Study Center in person, Zoom tutoring sessions are also available. These can be booked through I-Plan.

Students can also book one-on-one tutoring sessions.

Hannah Jaramillo-Haas, a student studying math education, directs the Math Study Center.

“I want students to know this resource exists,” said Jaramillo-Hass said. “If everyone knew the tremendous value this place holds on our campus, students would gain so much more confidence with their math skills.”

Drop-in Math Study Center hours. Photo credit: Lindsy Goodell.

With the endless dedication from directors and student employees in the math lab, students can discover the transformative impact this resource has to offer at no cost.