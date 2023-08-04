Governor Little declares August Farmers Market Month

Idaho Governor Brad Little designated August as Farmers Market Month in the state of Idaho. The new month-long celebration highlights Idaho’s diverse agriculture and small businesses.

According to Idaho Preferred, an Idaho State Department of Agriculture program, Idaho is home to over 60 farmers markets. Each market reflects the hard-working farmers and businesses in Idaho.

The Rexburg Farmers Market showcases the Madison County community’s agriculture and invention. The market operates every Friday, 4-8 p.m. at the Madison County Fairgrounds.

The Rexburg Farmers Market offers fun opportunities for locals. This season, it celebrated Mother’s Day and supported a BYU-Idaho-grown company.

On Friday, Aug. 11, Rexburg Farmers Market will celebrate National Farmers Market Week. Jamie Ashcraft, the Rexburg Farmers Market organizer, said the community can look forward to free market bags, temporary tattoos and market buttons.

To find other local farmers markets, you can view Idaho Preferred’s market directory.