Gaming with Xbox Game Pass

After a long day of work and school, there’s only one thing on the mind of Ryan Duron, a junior studying business finance at BYU-Idaho — relaxing by enjoying some games. As Duron sits down waiting for his console to get ready, he thinks about how he wants to try a new game.

Since video games are getting more expensive, and as a poor college student, Duron wants to be able to broaden his horizons while staying within his budget. One day, he saw a promotion on his console saying, “Sign up for Xbox Game Pass for over 100+ games.”

A black Xbox. Photo credit: Billy Freeman, Unsplash.

Xbox Game Pass is a subscription-based service that gives players access to a selection of over 100 games of many genres and includes fighting games, racing games, indie games, mystery games, action games, platformers and many more.

“I like the wide selection of games that Game Pass offers me,” Duron said. “Having over 100 games makes it worth the try, especially when it comes to games I want to play, but don’t want to drop $50 to $70. That way if you play the game but don’t like it, then no harm no foul. Just uninstall it and find something new to play.”

An Xbox. Photo credit: Mike Baumeister, Unsplash.

For $9.99 a month, players gain access to popular titles such as DOOM Eternal, Halo, Skyrim, Hollow Knight, Hi-Fi Rush, Fallout: New Vegas, Deep Rock Galactic, the entire Gears of War series and many more. Players also gain access to “day one” releases of special games when they come out, like Starfield, Lies of P and PAYDAY 3.

“My favorite games to play are Assassin’s Creed and Mass Effect,” Duron said. “Without Game Pass, I would not be able to play them.”

This service is available to both Xbox consoles and PC users.