First clue released for Southeastern Idaho treasure hunt

On Aug. 4, the Anderson Hicks Group kicked off its annual Southeastern Idaho summer treasure hunt with a riddle. Spitfire Pickleball posted the first clue on its Instagram Thursday afternoon.

The first clue of the Anderson Hicks Group Southeastern Idaho Treasure Hunt. Image courtesy of Anderson Hicks Group.

Spitfire Pickleball reminded its followers that it doesn’t know where the treasure is hidden.

In its weekly email to those who’ve signed up to find the treasure through its website, the Anderson Hicks Group gave a few extra hints:

— The treasure will not be in an urban location.

— Seekers will not need to trespass into private property.

— Seekers don’t have to pay for anything to find the treasure.

— The line from the original riddle, “Weave to the left and weave to the right, it matters much. Go by its height,” has multiple meanings.

The Idaho Treasure Hunt page on Facebook has other helpful tips for those looking to find the treasure. Treasure hunters have also created several group chats that their peers can join to share ideas and decipher the riddle and its clues. These chats can be found on the Idaho Treasure Hunt page on Facebook.