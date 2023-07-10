FEAR-Less emotion management workshop guides students

The FEAR-Less Emotion Management Workshop takes place Tuesdays. It started April 19 and will go until July 12 in the Hyrum Manwaring Center on campus in room 176B.

The workshop provides an environment where students learn how the mind and physical body respond to real and perceived emotional threats.

“The response is called the fear response and it contributes to the development of excess stress, anxiety, depression, trauma and suicide ideation,” said Dallas L. Johnson, a licensed psychologist.

The workshop aims its focus on effective techniques and practical tools to better understand and regulate emotional responses to fear, leading to improved overall mental health and well-being.

By exploring various coping mechanisms and developing resilience, attendees can cultivate a healthier mindset, reduce anxiety levels, and enhance their emotional well-being.

Near the end of the workshop, students were able to add their phone numbers or email addresses to get reminders or updates from the FEAR-Less workshop.