FamilySearch Library opens new center to digitize photos and videos

The week of June 26, the FamilySearch Library at Temple Square opened its doors to a new center that lets people digitize old photos and videos for free.

The Family Memories Preservation Center, also known as memory lane, is now available for the public to use special equipment to import old pictures and videos into FamilySearch.

Anyone interested in visiting the center must schedule an appointment.

Photo courtesy of Church Newsroom.

According to FamilySearch, people should prepare before coming to the center:

— Please arrive a few minutes early. Allow sufficient time to park and walk to the library. Learn more about downtown parking here.

— Memory Lane is located on the second floor of the FamilySearch Library. Upon arrival, check in and the staff will help you find your reserved station.

— Patrons must monitor the equipment during the entirety of their digitizing session.

— Transferring video and film occurs in real time. Bring a laptop or project to work on while the VHS, audio and film transfers.

FamilySearch produced a video featuring Memory Lane. The video has more tips for patrons.

“I love Family History,” said Daniela Martinez senior majoring in elementary education at BYU-Idaho. “It’s good to hear that FamilySearch is providing advanced technology for free to add photos or videos. I go to Utah frequently — it would be a place I would love to go with the family.”