Don’t know what to write or just polishing the final draft? Get help at the Writing Center

The basement of the Eliza R. Snow Center, the winding hallways of the William F. Rigby Hall and the hide-and-go seek paradise of the Gordon B. Hinckley Building are all places notorious to BYU-Idaho students for their hidden nooks and crannies. Another obscure section of campus on par with the rest of these elusive locations is the Writing Center.

Tucked away in room 266 of the David O. McKay Library, the Writing Center provides resources for students in any step of the writing process.

“We help with the brainstorming process, the drafting process, the researching process, any part of the writing process that you’re in,” said Sarah Dougall, a tutor at the writing center and a senior studying English education “You don’t have to have anything written.”

Tutoring sessions last 30 minutes and are by appointment only.

To make an appointment, follow these steps:

— Log into My BYU-I.

— Click on “Grad Planner” and log in.

— In the top right corner, click “Menu”.

— On the menu that drops down, select “Tutoring”.

— Click “Get a Tutor” and then select a class.

— Scroll down, and under general tutoring select the Writing Center.

From there, pick any time from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., Monday through Saturday, to schedule an appointment.

Students have the option to meet over Zoom or in person.

For busy students and those who feel uncomfortable sharing their writing in person, another option is email feedback.

Students simply fill out a Google form, attach their papers and receive video feedback in return.

The Writing Center is located on the far wall of the Tutoring Center, in room 266 of the David O. McKay Library.

Handouts on formatting, citation and different writing styles are available inside the Writing Center or online.

Visit the Writing Center’s website for more information.

“You know, it’s good to have good grades, but also just because building those writing skills as soon as you can is really beneficial to you in any part of life,” Dougall said.