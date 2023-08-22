Church updates missionary handbook

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints missionary handbook, Missionary Standards for Disciples of Jesus Christ, was updated Monday. The changes clarified different aspects of missionary life and answered commonly asked questions.

According to the Church Newsroom, the changes made include:

— New artwork for each chapter heading.

— Time added to daily schedule to study assigned language including English, if needed (chapter two).

— Clarification to, “strive to be persons of goodwill toward all, rejecting prejudice of any kind. This includes prejudice based on race, ethnicity, nationality, tribe, gender, age, disability, socioeconomic status, religious belief or non-belief and sexual orientation” (chapter three).

— Clarification that physical contact with the opposite gender and children should be limited to a handshake, and missionaries need an adult of their own gender present when meeting with a single person of the opposite gender (chapter three).

— Clarification that missionaries should listen to music that increases faith in Jesus Christ (chapter three).

— Clarification that non-immediate family members can only communicate with missionaries on p-day and not through phone or video chat (chapter three).

— Clarification that missionary support funds can be used to pay fast offerings, transportation, hygiene supplies, food and more (chapter four).

The missionary handbook was updated to reflect current church standards. Image credit: Loaves and Fishes by Rose Dall.

— Updated dress and appearance guidelines for men and women to reflect current standards (chapter four).

— Clarification that one missionary should be designated as the senior companion in all companionships (chapter seven).

— Clarification that Wi-Fi may be used when available and approved by mission leaders (chapter seven).

Elder Marcus B. Nash, executive director of the missionary department, said in a press release, “These updates provide helpful guidance to missionaries on how they can most effectively teach the gospel and represent the Lord and His Church, wherever in the world they may be serving.”

The updated version of the handbook is available online. The handbook is translated in English, Portuguese and Spanish, with other languages to come later this year.