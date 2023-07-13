Church of Jesus Christ Temple Updates

In the month of June, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released updates about the construction of several temples around the world. Here’s everything you need to know.

Lima Peru Los Olivos Temple Dedication

A rendering of the Lime Peru Los Olivos Temple. Photo courtesy of Church Newsroom.

On June 26, the Church announced that Elder D. Todd Christofferson would dedicate the Lima Peru Temple on Jan.14, 2024.

According to a press release, there will be two sessions: one at 10 a.m. and the other at 1:30 p.m. local time. The dedicatory session will be broadcast for members within the Lima Peru Los Olivos Temple district.

There will be an open house of the temple for the public from Nov. 10 to Dec. 9, excluding Sundays.

Orem Utah Temple Dedication

A rendering of the Orem Utah Temple. Photo courtesy of Church Newsroom.

The Orem Utah Temple will be dedicated on Jan. 24, 2024. The two sessions will be at 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. local time. The dedicatory session will be broadcast for members within the Orem Utah Temple district.

The open house of the temple will start on Friday, Oct. 27 and will run till Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. On Thanksgiving Day and Sundays, the temple will be closed.

Wichita Kansas Temple Site

The Wichita Kansas Temple will be the first in the state. It has been announced in a press release that the temple will be located in “Lot 1 Block 1 of The Moorings Plaza Fourth Addition, Wichita, Sedgwick County, Kansas.” It will be a single-story temple of approximately 9,950 square feet.

Ground Broken for Belo Horizonte Brazil Temple

The groundbreaking ceremony of the Belo Horizonte Brazil Temple. Photo courtesy of Church Newsroom.

On June 17, the Belo Horizonte Brazil Temple construction started. Elder Juan A. Uceda of the presidency of the Seventy was accompanied by his wife, Maria. Elder Luciano Sankar, an Area Seventy, conducted the ceremony.

It will be a single-story building of approximately 26,884 square feet. This was the 18th temple announced in Brazil.