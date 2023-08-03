Church magazines at no-cost for Latter-day Saints

On Tuesday, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced a no-cost print subscription for its three magazines: Liahona, For the Strength of Youth and Friend.

This offer is available in specific parts of the world, but over the next several months it will reach every part of the globe, according to the Church Newsroom. To qualify, users need a church account which allows one annual subscription per household.

“The Church wants to give greater access to the words of the prophets, and we are excited to make the printed copies of the Church magazines available at no-cost.” said Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in a press release.

In 2021, the Church magazines underwent major changes to better serve its readers across the world. Today, all magazines are available at no-charge in the Gospel Library and are translated into 50 languages.

Members 18 years and older can manage their Church magazine subscription and can sign up for email notifications.

Each issue contains a new message from a member of the First Presidency or Quorum of the Twelve. Image credit: Church Newsroom.

Liahona

The Liahona is a Church magazine that contains messages from Church leaders about difficult topics and gospel principles. It also highlights inspiring stories from members across the world.

The Liahona‘s target audience is adult members of the Church.It began printing in 1907 and has been available worldwide since 2021.

For Strength of Youth

The For Strength of Youth was created for adolescents ages 11 to 18, and shares spiritually strengthening messages and activities. The publication was originally called New Era, but, in efforts to be a global church, was rebranded in 2021. The For Strength of Youth has fewer pages than the New Era which allows it to be printed in 48 languages.

“This will be the first time that many youth … outside of English-speaking countries will be able to subscribe to a magazine with messages specifically directed to them,” stated a press release from the Church.

Friend

Formally called The Children’s Friend from 1902 until 1970, the Friend is a magazine curated by the Church for children under the age of 11. It includes scripture stories, child-friendly messages from Church leaders, coloring pages and testimonies.

On the Friend’s 50th anniversary, the magazine became global. In January of 2021, the Friend was printed into 48 different languages and sent to about 150 countries.