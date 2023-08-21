BYU-I Online Learning manager to speak on healing

Heather Carter, instructor manager at BYU-Idaho Online Learning, will talk about finding healing and strength amid difficulty on Tuesday.

In preparation for her speech, Carter asked BYU-I to consider two questions, “How can you develop a personal friendship with Jesus? How do you nurture that relationship?”

Carter said that if her message could be summed up in one sentence, it would be this, “We all have our own broken places, but they can be places where we can thrive if we turn to the Savior.”

The inspiration for Carter’s devotional subject comes from her own life experiences. While not all situations match her own, she believes that her central message can apply to anyone.

Carter has spent most of her life in Rexburg, Idaho. She acquired an associate degree from BYU-I, a bachelor’s from BYU and a master’s degree from Utah State University in English. She has also earned a doctorate in Education from the University of Idaho.

Carter has worked for BYU-I Online Learning for 14 years. She enjoys watching movies, camping and traveling with her family.

The devotional will be given at 11:30 a.m. in the Gordon B. Hinckley Building Chapel. Devotionals are live-streamed and can be viewed through the BYU-Idaho website or on YouTube.