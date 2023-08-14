BYU-I lead data analyst to speak on overcoming trials

Daniel Balls, lead data analyst for BYU-Idaho, will speak at BYU-I’s weekly devotional Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. in the Gordon B. Hinckley Building Chapel.

Balls has invited BYU-I faculty and students to consider the question “How has Heavenly Father come to your aid during difficult times?” in preparation for his address.

In his talk, Balls will highlight how to overcome the burdens of everyday life.

Balls grew up in Soda Springs, Idaho. He earned an associate degree from Ricks College, graduated with a bachelor’s degree at BYU and acquired a master’s degree in applied mathematics from Utah State University.

Devotionals are live-streamed and can be viewed through the BYU-Idaho website or on YouTube.