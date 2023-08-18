BYU-I employee passes away suddenly

On Sunday, Stephen Bunnell, BYU-Idaho’s public safety director, passed away suddenly in his home at 60 years old.

“Steve has been instrumental in maintaining a close, professional relationship with the (Rexburg Police Department) that has benefited both (BYU-I) and the City,” said the Rexburg Police Department on Facebook. “Thank you Steve, for your many years of dedicated, faithful service to our community.”

Bunnell was born November 3, 1962, in New Mexico and was the youngest child, according to his obituary. He was enrolled at BYU-Hawaii and later felt prompted to serve a mission. Bunnell served in the Seattle, Washington, mission and attended Ricks College shortly after.

Bunnell met his wife, Lisa Muma, during his first semester at Ricks College. They were married on June 19, 1986 – over 37 years ago.

Bunnell was employed at Ricks College and BYU-Idaho as the public safety director. He had five children, one son and four daughters, and he had two grandchildren. Bunnell’s obituary mentions his dedication to his career, his easygoing nature and his compassion for family.

On June 30, 2020, Bunnell shared a devotional with BYU-I on gratitude.

“I challenge you to cultivate a thankful heart and express gratitude to your Heavenly Father for the challenges and opportunities He has crafted specifically for you,” said Bunnell. “Take time to tell the people in your life, whether they are your spouse, children, parents, siblings, roommates, co-workers … that you are grateful for them. Let them know why they are a blessing in your life … these conversations will bring blessings from heaven.”

Bunnell served faithfully in his church callings over the years. He served as a ward clerk, counselor in a stake Sunday School presidency, primary teacher and youth Sunday School teacher.

“Steve loved his family deeply,” states his obituary. “He was a pillar of strength, and we don’t know what we’ll do without (his) guiding wisdom in our daily lives.”

The funeral service will be held Monday at 11 a.m. in the Stonebridge Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel in Rexburg. Visitations will be held Sunday from 5:30-7:30 p.m., and Monday from 10-10:45 a.m.

Bunnell’s obituary and sympathy cards are available online. His funeral service will be livestreamed on Monday.