BYU-I Education Week to happen this weekend

Starting Thursday, July 27, BYU-Idaho will hold its Education Week on campus. The event will go until Saturday, July 29.

Education Week is a three-day event full of learning and fun. Keynote speakers will share their personal experiences in hopes of bettering listeners. Attendees can attend several of the 59 available classes taught by other speakers.

Special programs geared toward youth will be available. For more information on the Education Week youth programs, visit the Education Week website.

The school also makes its recreational facilities available to attendees during free time.

This year’s keynote speakers are as follows:

Ross Baron

Ross Baron, a member of the BYU-I religion faculty, will speak about the importance of learning from one’s experiences.

With a Ph.D. in religion and social ethics from the University of Southern California, Baron has been at BYU-I since 2005, with the exception of the year he spent teaching at the BYU Jerusalem Center.

Baron will speak from 9-10 a.m. Thursday in the chapel of the John Taylor Building.

Aaron Sanns

Aaron Sanns, the school’s institutional planning managing director, will speak about the ways to find joy in the little things.

Sanns has been at BYU-I since the day President Hinckley announced the transition of Ricks College into BYU-I. He’s held various positions at the school and he currently serves as a bishop in a Rexburg YSA ward.

Sanns will speak on Thursday from 3:40-4:40 p.m. in the chapel of the Taylor Building.

Beth Baldwin

Director of Human Resources Beth Baldwin will share scriptural and prophetic insight on how to stay positive during the last days, despite living in chaotic times.

Baldwin has been at BYU-I for over 20 years. In addition to her position as the director of HR, she occasionally teaches Human Resources Management, a 200-level class offered for the business degree.

Baldwin will speak from 9-10 a.m. Friday in the chapel of the Taylor Building.

Mindy Davis

“Everyone knows something that you don’t know,” says Mindy Davis, an adjunct professor in BYU-I’s religion department. She will speak on how to take simple, everyday opportunities to learn.

Davis will speak in the chapel of the Taylor Building on Friday from 3:40-4:40 p.m.

Other Activities

Other activities offered at Education Week will include:

— Ropes course

— Planetarium

— Molly in the Mineshaft concert

— Tour of the Ricks Gardens

— Pickleball lessons and open play

— Spin class

— Yoga lessons

— Bookbinding lessons

— Ukulele lessons

— Creating cartoon family portraits

— Indoor walking track

— Outdoor track and playing field

— Fitness center

— BYU-Idaho Center courts

Online registration closes Monday, July 24 at 11:59 p.m., but walk-in registration will be available for $45 per person at the check-in desk, located in the south lobby of the I-Center. Children under the age of five get in for free.

For more information on Education Week, teachers, classes and activities, visit the Education Week website.