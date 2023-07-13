BREAKING: Rexburg police involved in shooting Thursday morning

Rexburg police shot a 37-year-old male city resident last night while responding to a domestic dispute.

Assistant Chief of Police Gary Hagen said in a press release that four Rexburg police officers responded to a call about a physical argument between a man and his wife at 600 South 5th West.

Shortly after making contact with the man, shots were fired and the 37-year-old was transported to the hospital.

No officers were injured but all, per department procedure, were placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

Hagen said the department has no answers at this time as to what exactly occurred and that it is unclear what lead up to the shooting.

The shooting is under investigation by the Critical Incident Task Force, a coalition of detectives from multiple law enforcement agencies in Eastern Idaho.