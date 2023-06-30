BREAKING: Idaho Falls police seize $900,000 worth of fentanyl

On June 27, Idaho Falls police seizes 73,000 fentanyl pills, with a street value of $900,000, according to an IFP press release. They also seized cash, firearms and other illegal drugs.

Police charged Jason Hurley, a 43-year-old resident of Bonneville County, who is unemployed and has been for some time, with the crime.

Police discovered 7,000 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop in which a car was speeding, and then stopped unnecessarily in the middle of the road. The K-9 unit detected the drugs.

Along with the fentanyl were heroin and methamphetamine. Both tested positive for fentanyl. Police also located drug paraphernalia, a loaded 9mm handgun with an additional magazine full of bullets and a fanny pack with several thousand dollars.

Idaho Falls Police arrested Jason Hurley for drug-related 13 offenses. Photo courtesy of Idaho Falls Police.

The same day, police executed a search warrant on Hurley’s residence, finding another gun, additional money believed to be from drug sales, more drugs, drug paraphernalia and drug distribution equipment, such as baggies and scales.

Police also seized a pair of Luis Vuitton shoes and a Louis Vuitton bag from Hurley’s residence. They believe Hurley purchased these items with drug money while on a drug run.

The following day, June 28, police executed a search warrant on a storage unit in Hurley’s name. In the storage unit was a safe containing 45,000 counterfeit fentanyl pills.

On June 29, police executed a search warrant on another storage unit in Hurley’s name, finding 21,000 counterfeit fentanyl pills, 30 Suboxone strips, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, drug distribution equipment and about $3,200 in cash.

In total, police charged Hurley with 13 offenses:

— Four counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver;

— One count of drug trafficking;

— Five counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon;

— One count of possession of a controlled substance (marijuana);

— Two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia