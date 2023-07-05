Beehive Credit Union hosts annual picnic

The Beehive Credit Union picnic is an event that brings the community together to kick off the summer while helping those in need.

Members of the credit union received invitations prior to the event, informing its members that all the proceeds made would be donated to the Primary Children’s Hospital.

This event went from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, June 22 at Porter Park. Beehive members attending the picnic enjoyed free dinner, which included a hot dog or pulled pork sandwich, chips, salad, lemonade and ice cream.

For a $5 wristband, families could participate in diverse experiences like obstacle courses, bounce houses, a climbing wall, a water slide and more.

Competitors testing their strength as they try to reach the top of the rock wall. Photo credit: Chester Chan.

Happy Hula Polynesian entertainment performed fire dancing and skits from the movie Moana. Fans could meet Maui and Moana after the performance.

Live performance featuring a fire dancer. Photo credit: Chester Chan.

For an extra $2 per person, people of any age could attempt to catch a live trout in a pool of water while others sat back to enjoy their hot dogs and live entertainment.

Some played while others enjoyed the live entertainment on stage. Photo credit: Chester Chan.

“The combination of food, enjoyable games and lively entertainment made for an unforgettable time for everyone who came,” said Kylee Evans, a member of the Beehive Credit Union.