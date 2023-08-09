Art fair coming to Jackson Hole

The Art Association of Jackson Hole is set to host its 58th annual art show from Aug. 18-20 at The Center Park in Jackson Hole.

The fair will open at 10 a.m., and it will close at 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission will cost $6, children ages 12 and under get in for free.

Local and national professional artists will display their pieces all weekend. The displays will include paintings, sculptures, photographs, fiber pieces, wooden pieces, ceramics, jewelry and more. Everything will be for sale.

Many of the participating artists received invitations from a blind jury, which sought to select the best artists available.

This is the biggest fundraising event of the year for the Art Association of Jackson Hole. Money earned through booth fees, artist applications and admission go toward providing art education for all ages.

The Center, where the art show will take place, is an 80,000 square-foot campus that hosts a variety of creative events. The Center has several big events coming up, including a Natasha Bedingfield concert and a zero-waste community dinner.

For more information about the art show and a full schedule of events at The Center, visit the organization’s website.